Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Look Good, Feel Great: Limitless X Helping Empower People to Improve Their Lives

Limitless X develops, manufactures, and launches innovative health &amp; wellness products with a commitment to quality ingredients. We're talking with CEO Jas Mathur.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VIP Media Solutions

Limitless X develops, manufactures, and launches innovative health & wellness products with a commitment to quality ingredients.

CEO Jas Mathur has built and scaled multiple successful ventures across various industries.

After facing significant health challenges, Jas underwent a remarkable personal transformation, losing over 250 pounds and shifting his focus to the health and wellness space. This journey led him to create Limitless X, which helped empower people to improve their lives.

Today, Jas continues to drive innovation in the wellness industry, leveraging his expertise in brand-building, digital marketing, and consumer engagement to expand Limitless X’s global impact.

For more information, visit LimitlessX.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com