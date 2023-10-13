Watch Now
Look & Feel Your Best With These Self-Care Products

We all deserve a little self care this time of year! Check out these products to help you look and feel your best!
Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 09:25:31-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Beauty & Wellness Essentials

Shop the Beautycounter Holiday Gift Guide at beautycounter.com.

Find next-level hydration for your lips with Lanolips 12-Hour Overnight Lip Mask.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme delivers up to 8 weeks of vibrant hair color, for all hair textures, dramatically transforming naturally dark hair with ultra reflective tones. The kit comes with an ampoule of grape seed oil that nourishes your hair while you color. Ultra Color's non-drip formula allows for easy application, while the after-color conditioner is infused with avocado, olive, and shea oils—leaving your hair silkier, shinier, and more nourished.

The Kérastase Résistance collections help rebuild weak and damaged hair, while restoring the hair fiber, repairing the effects of heat styling, and preventing hair breakage in over-processed hair. Shop their full collections at kerastase-usa.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

