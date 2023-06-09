Watch Now
Look and Feel Your Best This Summer with These Beauty & Wellness Essentials

We're all trying to look at feel our best this summer! We've got the scoop on some beauty and wellness essentials.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 08:54:45-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Summer Beauty & Wellness essentials

Give Olay’s Hyaluronic Acid duo a try as you revamp your body care routine! The body wash is $7.99, the body lotion is $9.99 and both products are available at major retailers nationwide.

Garnier is proud to support Heritage of Pride. Joining forces to further their mission toward a future without discrimination by celebrating & supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through events & charity funding nationwide.

 Bliss Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen with SPF 30 is the perfect sunscreen for summer pool & beach days. 

Metavo is the world's first plant-based metabolism management supplement brand. Metavo Booster Capsules and Smoothie Mix both retail for $39.99.

