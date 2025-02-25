Local Tampa Jewelry Designer Goes from Classroom to Oscars Red Carpet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: KC Chic Designs

A Tampa-based entrepreneur is proving that bold dreams and fearless ambition can take you from the classroom to Hollywood’s biggest weekend.

Former schoolteacher Klarisa Crespo made the courageous decision to follow her passion and leave her teaching career for fashion and jewelry design.

Now, as the co-founder of KC Chic Designs, she’s bringing her new lux line, statement jewelry to the biggest stars at the Oscars weekend gift suites, where celebrities and media will get a firsthand look at her unique, one-of-a-kind designs.

As a minority female founder and a self-made entrepreneur, Klarisa’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and risk-taking—one that resonates with dreamers everywhere.

For more information, visit KCChicDesigns.com.