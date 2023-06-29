Watch Now
Living with the Rare Autoantibody Disease That Causes Muscle Weakness and Severe Fatigue

Myasthenia Gravis is a rare autoimmune disease affecting as many as 60,000 Americans. It causes muscle weakness and severe fatigue. We're talking more about this condition with a doctor and a patient advocacy specialist.
What would you do if you began to have symptoms of droopy eyelids and blurring of words? A rare and unknown to you condition that turned into a daily struggle to chew, swallow, smile, speak, see, or even lift your arms, legs, and neck.  

That is what happened to Meridith O’Connor at the age of 13 and after two long years of doctor visits, she was finally diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, also known as MG. 

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular condition that affects muscle strength and makes everyday activities like standing, blinking, swallowing, and moving your arms challenging. 

MG is a highly debilitating, rare autoantibody-driven disease for which there currently is no cure. As many as 60,000 Americans are living with the condition. 

June is Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Awareness Month, and it provides an opportunity for people around the world to recognize the impact of MG.

We're talking with Meridith O’Connor, patient advocacy specialist, and Dr. Nicholas Silvestri to learn the latest on the disease and how people are living with it. 

For more information, visit ImagineMyMG.com.

