Live Music & Gifts for Mom: Mother's Day Pop-Up Happening on Water Street

A Mother’s Day Pop-Up event is happening on Water Street Tampa! You can explore a charming selection of vendors, offering delightful treats and heartfelt gifts to celebrate any mom in your life.

It's happening Friday, May 10 from 3 - 7pm. Your perfect stop after work or before heading into your dinner reservation.

Enjoy live music as you browse through the offerings. Don’t miss this opportunity to find the perfect gift and make this Mother’s Day unforgettable!

Participating Vendors:



Hampton Chocolate Factory | Delight in artisanal chocolates and handpicked gifts from Hampton Chocolate Factory, including their exclusive box of chocolates crafted just for her. It’s the perfect way to show Mom how much she means to you!

Joyful Notion | Find your Mother’s Day bouquet along with heartfelt cards, to express your love and appreciation in a meaningful way.

MiniLuxe | Discover the highest quality nail care and waxing services and products. Find out how you can treat Mom to a luxurious pampering experience with top-notch nail and beauty services in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Gio’s Typos | Discover the magic of impromptu poems on demand from Gio who turns the phrase of a poetic present on the spot.

Jessica Santander | Give the perfect gift for mom and delight in discovering vibrant handmade jewelry inspired by the art of dressing up for joy from Jessica Santander.

BevelUp | Select from luxury products and services from BevelUp, a medspa that specializes in non-invasive facial treatments to help the mother in your life look and feel her best. Bevelup will open a new studio in Water Street Tampa this year.

Hippie’s Homemade Candles | Give mom something scent-sational and choose from a selection of plant and botanical-based candles, clean burning, perfectly scented and made with pure soy wax.

Flour Hustler | Treat mom to an amazing assortment of decadent sweets and delectable treats from The Flour Hustler’s small batch, from scratch pop-up bakery!

Yura Vine Brothers | Your go-to destination this Mother’s Day, Yura Vine offers a vibrant array of plants and plant supplies tailored to all skill levels. Give Mom the gift of greenery and watch her garden dreams blossom with joy!

Hammam Chic | Discover luxurious Turkish towels, robes, kimonos, beach cover-ups, and blankets crafted with eco-conscious materials and traditional handloom techniques. Treat Mom to a blend of heritage, quality, and sustainability in every soft, absorbent embrace!

Debbie’s Artistry | Explore handcrafted home decor, perfect for Mother’s Day. Explore the art studio’s new Glam Wine Glasses, eye-catching coasters, and elegant serving trays, each a unique expression of love for mom. Gift her with exquisite pieces that celebrate her style and bring joy to her home.

For more information, visit WaterStreetTampa.com.