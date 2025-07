If you missed the new, live-action Lilo & Stitch during its theatrical run, you can now enjoy the new adaptation from the comfort of your home! It's now available for streaming on popular digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

We're talking with Tia Carrere, the talented actor who played social worker Mrs. Kekoa in the live-action film and also Lilo’s sister Nani in the original classic animated movie!