Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

LG's Radio Optimism Campaign: Bridging Connections Through Music & Positivity

LG is launching a new campaign called Radio Optimism to help everyone form deeper connections and spread a little positivity.
LG | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LG

It seems like people are feeling more disconnected these days, especially with social media in the mix. That’s where LG comes in!

With their brand promise "Life's Good", they’re launching a campaign called Radio Optimism to help everyone form deeper connections and spread a little positivity. They even did a survey that shows how important these kinds of initiatives are.

Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, shares some insights from the survey and highlights how music can really bring people together in today’s world.

For more information, visit RadioOptimism.LG.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com