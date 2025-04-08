Watch Now
LG Donates $30,000 to Support Student Well-Being at NCAA Final Four Host Schools

LG Electronics USA is building on its commitment to supporting student well-being. They've partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide mental health resources to the host schools of the men’s and women’s 2025 NCAA Final Four.
LG is awarding the University of San Antonio, the University of Incarnate Word, and the University of South Florida $10,000 each to bolster their NAMI on campus chapters, as well as giving each school the innovative counter-depth max™ refrigerator with zero clearance™ to enhance campus meeting spaces.

