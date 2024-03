Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries of the Year is a groundbreaking philanthropic leadership development program for high school students.

Every year, courageous young leaders embark on an exciting seven-week journey with a goal to create a world without blood cancers, striving to earn the Student Visionary of the Year title.

For more information, visit LLSStudentVisionaries.org or to see this year's candidates, click here.