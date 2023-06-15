Let Your Grill Master Relax This Weekend: Check Out This Delicious Steak Recipe to Treat Dad!

Watch Now
Let your grill master relax this weekend and fix up a delicious spread that will show dad how much you care! Check out this delicious recipe for Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Beef Steak.
Let your grill master relax this weekend and fix up a delicious spread that will show dad how much you care!

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre shares her recipe recommendation with us. McIntyre’s Father’s Day Menu highlights a dad favorite - beef!

Beef is a delicious and healthy protein that can easily be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle – it provides 10 essential nutrients including, Iron, Zinc, and B Vitamins, as well as high-quality protein needed to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve and build muscle.

McIntyre shared a Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Beef Steak Recipe from FloridaBeef.org that meets the criteria for a Heart Healthy Recipe certified by the American Heart Association.

This steak is tenderized by a tangy marinade of lime, garlic, and brown sugar. Throw on the grill for dinner in minutes with sides that highlight Florida’s in-season produce like sugar snap peas and watermelon for the perfect spread!

TANGY LIME GRILLED TOP ROUND BEEF STEAK RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

COOKING:

  • Combine juice, sugar, oil, Worcestershire, and garlic in a small bowl.
  • Place beef steak and lime mixture in a food-safe plastic bag; turn the steak to coat.
  • Close the bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight; turning occasionally.
  • Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
  • Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
  • Cook's Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)
  • Carve steak into thin slices.
