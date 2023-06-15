Let Your Grill Master Relax This Weekend: Check Out This Delicious Steak Recipe to Treat Dad!

Let your grill master relax this weekend and fix up a delicious spread that will show dad how much you care!

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre shares her recipe recommendation with us. McIntyre’s Father’s Day Menu highlights a dad favorite - beef!

Beef is a delicious and healthy protein that can easily be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle – it provides 10 essential nutrients including, Iron, Zinc, and B Vitamins, as well as high-quality protein needed to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve and build muscle.

McIntyre shared a Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Beef Steak Recipe from FloridaBeef.org that meets the criteria for a Heart Healthy Recipe certified by the American Heart Association.

This steak is tenderized by a tangy marinade of lime, garlic, and brown sugar. Throw on the grill for dinner in minutes with sides that highlight Florida’s in-season produce like sugar snap peas and watermelon for the perfect spread!

TANGY LIME GRILLED TOP ROUND BEEF STEAK RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:



1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

COOKING:

