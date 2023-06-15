Let Your Grill Master Relax This Weekend: Check Out This Delicious Steak Recipe to Treat Dad!

Let your grill master relax this weekend and fix up a delicious spread that will show dad how much you care!
Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre shares her recipe recommendation with us. McIntyre’s Father’s Day Menu highlights a dad favorite - beef!
Beef is a delicious and healthy protein that can easily be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle – it provides 10 essential nutrients including, Iron, Zinc, and B Vitamins, as well as high-quality protein needed to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve and build muscle.
McIntyre shared a Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Beef Steak Recipe from FloridaBeef.org that meets the criteria for a Heart Healthy Recipe certified by the American Heart Association.
This steak is tenderized by a tangy marinade of lime, garlic, and brown sugar. Throw on the grill for dinner in minutes with sides that highlight Florida’s in-season produce like sugar snap peas and watermelon for the perfect spread!
TANGY LIME GRILLED TOP ROUND BEEF STEAK RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
COOKING:
- Combine juice, sugar, oil, Worcestershire, and garlic in a small bowl.
- Place beef steak and lime mixture in a food-safe plastic bag; turn the steak to coat.
- Close the bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight; turning occasionally.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
- Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
- Cook's Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)
- Carve steak into thin slices.