Let the Tampa EDITION Do the Cooking for You This Thanksgiving

The Tampa EDITION can do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving! They're hosting a buffet and are also offering an in-home feast.

The Thanksgiving buffet is happening on November 23 from 11am - 4pm. You can enjoy a succulent roast turkey paired with all the traditional accompaniments. They'll also be showcasing special festive features like a seafood raw bar, luxurious caviar station, and live jazz band to elevate your experience to new heights. The event is $150 per person.

The Tampa EDITION is also offering an at-home Thanksgiving feast, including all the traditional accompaniments. Reserve your feast by Thursday, November 16. It serves 4-5 people and is $525 per order.

For more information, visit OpenTable.com.