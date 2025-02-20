Legendary Count Basie Orchestra Coming to St. Pete on February 24

The legendary Count Basie Orchestra is coming to St. Pete!

The 18-time Grammy-winning Count Basie Orchestra is one of the greatest jazz ensembles of all time, and this is a rare opportunity to see them live. Their performance promises to be an electrifying showcase of swing, history, and world-class musicianship.

The show is happening on Monday, February 24 from 6-9pm at the Music Center at SPC Gibbs Campus — 6605 5th Avenue N in St. Pete.

For more information, visit WarehouseArtsDistrict.org/Events.