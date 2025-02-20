Watch Now
Legendary Count Basie Orchestra Coming to St. Pete on February 24

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra is performing in St. Pete on Monday, February 24.
The legendary Count Basie Orchestra is coming to St. Pete!

The 18-time Grammy-winning Count Basie Orchestra is one of the greatest jazz ensembles of all time, and this is a rare opportunity to see them live. Their performance promises to be an electrifying showcase of swing, history, and world-class musicianship.

The show is happening on Monday, February 24 from 6-9pm at the Music Center at SPC Gibbs Campus — 6605 5th Avenue N in St. Pete.

For more information, visit WarehouseArtsDistrict.org/Events.

