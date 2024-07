Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Omni Public

Kevin Sullivan is a successful personal injury attorney who has not only resolved 20 million dollars worth of cases in the last seven years, but he was also made partner in his firm. He did all of this by the age of 33! Now, he’s working to help others live their best lives.

