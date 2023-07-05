Learn How AmeriCorps Seniors are Giving Back by Volunteering

There are currently 70 million baby boomers. As that population moves into retirement they are taking on new roles in their communities in both the United States and around the world.

AmeriCorps Seniors Director Atalaya Sergi and volunteer Charlotte Simpson, the volunteer renowned as ‘The Traveling Black Widow,’ join us to discuss ways older adults can make a real difference. Whether taking part in a companion program, foster grandparenting, or getting involved in public service organizations, outreach projects, or mentoring students, AmeriCorps Seniors offers opportunities for everyone.

For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov/YourMoment.