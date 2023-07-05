Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Learn How AmeriCorps Seniors are Giving Back by Volunteering

As 70 million Baby Boomers retire, they're taking on new roles - with many becoming volunteers. AmeriCorps talks about the critical need for more volunteers right now.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:05:54-04

There are currently 70 million baby boomers. As that population moves into retirement they are taking on new roles in their communities in both the United States and around the world.

AmeriCorps Seniors Director Atalaya Sergi and volunteer Charlotte Simpson, the volunteer renowned as ‘The Traveling Black Widow,’ join us to discuss ways older adults can make a real difference. Whether taking part in a companion program, foster grandparenting, or getting involved in public service organizations, outreach projects, or mentoring students, AmeriCorps Seniors offers opportunities for everyone.

For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov/YourMoment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com