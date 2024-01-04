Watch Now
Upscale Dining at Sarasota Ford!
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 14:45:51-05

Le Mans Kitchen, located in the heart of Sarasota Ford and curated exclusively for our customers, was born from the revolutionary spirit that made an implausible win a reality. Le Mans Kitchen breaks the rules on what is expected from a car dealership. Prepare to indulge in a Michelin Star–level dining experience complete with the ambience to transport you to a French café on the streets of Le Mans. Le Mans Kitchen // Sarasota Ford
SarasotaFord.com
LeMansKitchen.com

