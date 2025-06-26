Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lauren’s Kids Advocates for Digital Safety During National Internet Safety Month

In recognition of June as National Internet Safety Month, Lauren’s Kids, a South Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse and helping survivors heal, is proud to offer various tools, actionable steps, and essential knowledge to keep kids and teens safe online.
As more aspects of daily life transition online, now is the time to discuss internet safety with kids and teens.

Founded by former Florida State Senator Lauren Book, who has been a driving force behind laws that combat digital exploitation and the trafficking of private images, Lauren's Kids continues its mission to shield children from abuse and empower families to build a culture of trust and safety at home.

Lauren’s Kids provides free, age-appropriate resources designed to assist families in safeguarding children against online threats and building a culture of trust in their homes.

To access these resources and start having discussions with your children today, visit LaurensKids.org.

