Lauren Mayhew Celebrates New Music Release and Memorial Day Pool Party

Singer, DJ, and actress Lauren Mayhew is releasing a new single, 'I see You'.
Singer, DJ, and actress Lauren Mayhew is set to release her new single, "I See You," in collaboration with Lucky Guess this Friday, May 23!

The catchy track will be available on all major streaming platforms, and a vibrant music video will premiere on YouTube the same day.

In addition to her music launch, Mayhew invites everyone to join her for a Memorial Day Pool Party at Hotel Alba on Saturday, May 24, from 1-5 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. Use code LOLO to get 50% off!

Connect with Lauren Mayhew on social media for the latest updates and more exciting news. Follow her on Instagram @LOLOMAYHEW and find her music on Spotify under Lauren Mayhew.

