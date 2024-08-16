Laughter for a Good Cause: Spitfire Comedy Taking Improv Show to Gulfport

St. Pete's Spitfire Comedy is taking their fan-favorite Who's Line is it Anyway-style improv show to Gulfport for a good cause!

It's happening on September 15 at Catherine A Hickman Theater, benefiting the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation’s Building Commitment Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SpitfireImprov.Eventbrite.com.

Improv comedy is a one-of-a-kind experience where the audience plays a crucial role in shaping the show. Unlike scripted performances, improv relies entirely on spontaneous audience participation.

Audience members will shout out ideas and experiences from their lives, inspiring the cast to create spontaneous, short scenes right on stage. This ensures every performance is fresh and relevant to all ages, from 19 to 90.