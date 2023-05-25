Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Latest Summer Essentials as We Head Into the Holiday Weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend, you may still need to pick up a few things. We're checking in with lifestyle contributor Limor Suss to hear about her latest summer essentials.
Posted at 7:16 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 07:16:38-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares summertime essentials.

Planet Oat Oatmilk and Coffee Creamers are the best addition to elevate your iced pick-me-ups all summer long!

The Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant was newly redesigned to provide 72-hour odor protection and in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender, and Stress Response formulas. Providing 72 hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection, Secret Clinical offers the best protection against stress, heat, and activity sweat. With advanced odor fighters and pH-balancing minerals, Secret Clinical gives 3X more stress sweat protection - which has the worst odor - versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant.

