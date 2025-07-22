Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Late Summer Travel Tips: Expert Insights for Fewer Crowds & Great Deals

While the warm days of late summer are still peak-season for many destinations, fewer crowds and great deals do exist… if you know where to find them. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us from Carnival Cruise Line’s newest island destination in the Bahamas to share her insider advice on late summer travel.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

For more information, visit Carnival.com, VisitGrandJunction.com, and RVshare.com.

