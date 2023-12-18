Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Last-Minute Gift Ideas Techies Will Love!

Need a last minute gift for the tech lover in your life? Tech expert Marc Saltzman found some of the best ideas for all ages.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 08:59:39-05

Need a last-minute gift for the tech lover in your life? Tech expert Marc Saltzman found some of the best ideas for all ages.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com