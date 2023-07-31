Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Laser Facility Management Helping Protect Businesses Against Storefront Crashes

We're talking about storefront crashes with Laser Facility Management.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 08:31:08-04

We're talking about storefront crashes with Laser Facility Management.

The company is tasked with making businesses safe. They say storefront safety is not a new priority, but one that has experienced rapid changes of incident frequency and severity.

They say more than 40% of all reported storefront crashes are simply errors on the part of the vehicle drivers. What is not often discussed is the “why” behind the sharp increase in driver errors. These reasons include self-driving cars; stop/start technology; changes in auto-drive technologies and features inside the car; an aging population of older drivers with both age-related and medical-related issues occurring while driving; and increasing incidents of both road-rage and crash-related theft.

For more information on the services Laser Facility Management offers, visit LaserFacility.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com