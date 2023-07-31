Laser Facility Management Helping Protect Businesses Against Storefront Crashes

We're talking about storefront crashes with Laser Facility Management.

The company is tasked with making businesses safe. They say storefront safety is not a new priority, but one that has experienced rapid changes of incident frequency and severity.

They say more than 40% of all reported storefront crashes are simply errors on the part of the vehicle drivers. What is not often discussed is the “why” behind the sharp increase in driver errors. These reasons include self-driving cars; stop/start technology; changes in auto-drive technologies and features inside the car; an aging population of older drivers with both age-related and medical-related issues occurring while driving; and increasing incidents of both road-rage and crash-related theft.

