Las Vegas Sports Scene Soars: Derek Stevens Highlights Circa Sports' Big Bets

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Circa Sports

Las Vegas has rapidly become a worldwide sports destination, ranging from the addition of professional football, hockey, and basketball teams, to hosting key events for the NBA, NCAA, and NFL. The city has taken sports by storm and has become a place where people flock to watch sports games and to win BIG!



Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens has played a pivotal role in providing the ultimate sports entertainment in the city. He owns Circa Resort & Casino, which opened downtown Las Vegas in 2020 and is a sports lover’s paradise.



Along with operating world-class casinos, Stevens also owns Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-born sports betting venture. For the 2025-2026 football season, the brand is raising the stakes higher than ever for its record-breaking professional football contests. Circa Survivor and Circa Million VII will make history again with its highest payout to date of $21 million, no rake. Additionally, Circa Sports has debuted Circa Grandissimo – a high-stakes survivor-style contest with a $1.5 million guaranteed, no rake at $100,000 per entry.

Circa Survivor is back for the 2025-2026 football season with its largest payout ever of $15 million, guaranteed for the last entry standing; while Circa Million VII will deliver $6 million guaranteed, with a $1 million first-place prize that comes with a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket. Each contest’s pool is no rake, and any additional entries that exceed the guarantee will enhance the pool’s winnings.

Last year, Circa Survivor guaranteed the winner $10 million. The 8 winners split a final prize pool of $14,266,000 after entries surpassed the guarantee.

All contests will run from September 4, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

For more information, visit CircaSports.com.