Lari White Legacy Project Aims to Rediscover Dunedin-Native & 90s Country Star

The Lari White Legacy Project is on a mission to honor the life and music of Dunedin native Lari White, a Grammy-winning artist whose exceptional talent remains largely unrecognized.

Over the past five years, independent journalist and filmmaker Joseph Fenity has delved into the questions: Who was Lari White, and why is she considered the greatest 90s country star that few know about?

Lari White made her mark in the 1990s with three Top Ten Billboard hits and an Academy of Country Music nomination as Top New Female Vocalist, competing against other rising stars like Shania Twain and Faith Hill. Despite her groundbreaking career, Lari's music faded from the spotlight in the late 90s, and she faced the challenges of an industry that often favored male singers.

Fenity, a long-time fan of Lari White, is currently producing a documentary film that seeks to explore her impactful yet overlooked legacy. The project will feature archival recordings, original interviews, and never-before-seen footage, shining a new light on Lari's life and achievements.

The Lari White Legacy Project includes two key initiatives: a digital archive of Lari’s music, enabling new generations to discover her work, and the upcoming documentary film. Lari once said, "As a singer, I want to outlive myself," and the digital restoration of her music aims to fulfill that wish.

Fans and followers are encouraged to share their memories or photos of Lari for inclusion in the documentary by visiting LariWhite.org/Share. To learn more about the project, visit LariWhite.org or connect with Joseph Fenity at JosephFenity.com.