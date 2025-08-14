Kroger Delivery Making Back-to-School Made Easy & Affordable

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kroger Delivery

Kroger Delivery is making back-to-school easy and affordable. From school supplies to healthy lunches, Kroger Delivery offers parents time-saving options at low prices.

Visit Kroger.com or use the Kroger App to purchase items directly from teachers' supply lists and have them delivered by one of Kroger's professional drivers. No lines. No crowds. Great prices.