Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Kroger Delivery Making Back-to-School Made Easy & Affordable

Everything You Need Delivered Right to Your Door.
Kroger Delivery | Morning Blend
Kroger Delivery | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kroger Delivery

Kroger Delivery is making back-to-school easy and affordable. From school supplies to healthy lunches, Kroger Delivery offers parents time-saving options at low prices.

Visit Kroger.com or use the Kroger App to purchase items directly from teachers' supply lists and have them delivered by one of Kroger's professional drivers. No lines. No crowds. Great prices.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com