Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade Happening Saturday, February 8 in Ybor City

The Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade is coming up on Saturday, February 8 in Ybor City!

More than 100 organizations will be participating, including costumed Knights, illuminated floats, marching bands, special guests, and local government officials.

The Knight Parade is free to attend, but with as many as 100,000 spectators expected to line 7th Avenue, attendees can get a better view by purchasing a ticket for one of the reserved seating areas. Tickets start at just $30 and can be purchased at KreweSantYago.org.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has organized and hosted the Knight Parade since 1974 to raise funds for higher education. Through the Knight Parade and other fundraising events, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation has provided more than $5 million in scholarships for local students to attend Tampa Bay colleges and universities since 1994.