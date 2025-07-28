King of the Coop

National chicken Tender Day- THE KING MAC The "Everything" Sandwich with Coop's Pickles, Dill Ranch Slaw, King Sauce, and Mac N Cheese We are GLUTEN FRIENDLY!!

Huli Huli Chicken Mondays First drop is Monday, July 14th and trust us — you’re gonna want to lock this in before it sells out! Individual Plate – $20.99 1/2 Huli Huli Chicken Small Finadene Sauce 8oz Potato Mac Salad 8oz Spam Fried Rice 16oz POG Juice Individual Pineapple Upside Down Cake Family Feast – $69.99 1.5 Huli Huli Chickens 8oz Finadene Sauce 32oz Potato Mac Salad 32oz Spam Fried Rice 1/2 Gallon POG Juice 4 Pineapple Upside Down Cakes Pickup: Mondays between 5pm–7pm Pre-orders only, cutoff is Friday at 5pm before each Monday No walk-ups. No extras. Pre-order or miss out!

For locations and information visit kingofthecoop.com