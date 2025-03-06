Kid-Approved Favorites: The Coolest Finds from the Toy Fair in New York!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

Dylan Emery (MrDylanEmery.com), Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter who went to The Toy Fair in New York City, the largest toy convention, exhibiting more than 800 brands, the size of eight football fields.

Dylan is a fan of magic, and was impressed by FantasmaToys.com with their Magic Set kits and the launch of the new Disney Fantasia Kit. The only magic company endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Magicians, FANTASMA’s magic sets come with professional quality components that will turn any wannabe wizard into a master magician. With easy to follow online video instructions PLUS a bonus book of secrets, you will learn how to do multiple tricks with the components in the set as well as tricks with everyday household items! As you learn the basics, you magical abilities will grow!

FunInMotionToys.com has the ultimate magnetic puzzle cubes Shashibo with more than 70 different patterns. All Shashibo magnetic puzzle cubes are made of high-quality injection mold plastic, tear-resistant stickers, and have 36 internal rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Fits comfortably in the hand for hours of mind-challenging fun, stimulate the senses with unlimited creative possibility! Each magnetic puzzle features 4 unique, artistic patterns of vibrant, mesmerizing artwork, for an ever-changing array of beauty at your fingertips.

Crayola, the leader in creative, showed off their Color Whirls Spin Art Toy available this Fall. Rip ‘Em, Spin ‘Em – this innovative toy, similar to a spinning top, takes creativity to a whole new level. With colors that pop, it’s all about creating unique, spiraling art that will captivate both children and adults. Challenge your friends to a Color Whirls battle, where the spinning tops clash in a whirl of color, each spin creating a unique piece of art.

MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers features the first-ever, intuitive magnetic track pieces to create ball runs and racing adventures. Unlike ball runs on the market today, Rail Racers was designed for preschool-aged kids to easily build, without the need for complex pieces and adult assistance. Rail Racers provides endless build-and-play options, and is fully-compatible with all other MAGNA-TILES sets, which makes it easy for families to add to their collections. Go to MagnaTiles.com to learn more.

Zipstring String Shooter Toy carefully balances several forces of gravity, lift, tension, and drag to fly the string in the air. Any movement that a Zipster (a user of a ZipString) does, the string follows. Go to Zipstring.com to learn more.

