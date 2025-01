Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal Head of Nutrition, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to discus how shifting from an “all-or-nothing” outlook can transform your health journey.

For more information, download the MyFitnessPal app for free on the App Store or Google Play.