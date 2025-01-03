Kickstart Your Health in 2025: Feeding Tampa Bay Offering Florida Nutrition Education Courses

Feeding Tampa Bay joins us with a healthy way to begin 2025!

The nonprofit is now offering Florida Nutrition Education courses! This program is designed to help families and individuals make healthy choices, as well as maximize SNAP dollars.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Ways-We-Serve/Nutrition-Education.

Feeding Tampa Bay's executive chef Daniel Graves also shows us a quick and easy for Healthy Chicken Katsu Curry with Brown Rice:

Ingredients :



For the Chicken:

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil ½ Cup Sliced Toasted Almonds 2 Ea. 6 oz. Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breasts

For the Sauce:

1 Tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic 1 Tsp. Fresh Grated Ginger 2 Tsp. Curry Powder 1 Small Onion Roughly Chopped 2 Tsp. Olive Oil ½ Teaspoon Turmeric ½ Cup Unsweetened Coconut Milk ½ Fresh Squeezed Lime 1 Tsp. Honey Salt and Pepper To Taste

For the Rice:

1 Cup Brown Rice 2 Cups Water Salt (For water)

For the Salad:

¼ Cup Shredded Carrot ¼ Cup Sliced Red Bell Pepper ¼ Cup Sliced English Cucumber ¼ Cup Bias Cut Green Onion ¼ Cup Shredded Red Cabbage 1 Tablespoon Minced Cilantro 1 Tablespoon Minced Mint 1 Squeezed Lime 2 oz. Olive Oil 1 Small Red Chile (Finely Chopped) Salt and Pepper to Taste

