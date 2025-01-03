Kickstart Your Health in 2025: Feeding Tampa Bay Offering Florida Nutrition Education Courses

Feeding Tampa Bay joins us with a healthy way to begin 2025!
The nonprofit is now offering Florida Nutrition Education courses! This program is designed to help families and individuals make healthy choices, as well as maximize SNAP dollars.
For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/Ways-We-Serve/Nutrition-Education.
Feeding Tampa Bay's executive chef Daniel Graves also shows us a quick and easy for Healthy Chicken Katsu Curry with Brown Rice:
Ingredients:
- For the Chicken:
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- ½ Cup Sliced Toasted Almonds
- 2 Ea. 6 oz. Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breasts
- For the Sauce:
- 1 Tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic
- 1 Tsp. Fresh Grated Ginger
- 2 Tsp. Curry Powder
- 1 Small Onion Roughly Chopped
- 2 Tsp. Olive Oil
- ½ Teaspoon Turmeric
- ½ Cup Unsweetened Coconut Milk
- ½ Fresh Squeezed Lime
- 1 Tsp. Honey
- Salt and Pepper To Taste
- For the Rice:
- 1 Cup Brown Rice
- 2 Cups Water
- Salt (For water)
- For the Salad:
- ¼ Cup Shredded Carrot
- ¼ Cup Sliced Red Bell Pepper
- ¼ Cup Sliced English Cucumber
- ¼ Cup Bias Cut Green Onion
- ¼ Cup Shredded Red Cabbage
- 1 Tablespoon Minced Cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon Minced Mint
- 1 Squeezed Lime
- 2 oz. Olive Oil
- 1 Small Red Chile (Finely Chopped)
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- Method:
- For the Chicken
- In a medium-sized saucepan, heat olive oil on a medium flame. Toast almonds and pulse them in a food processor until they are semi-fine. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, gently place in almond mixture, and evenly coat both sides of each breast. Sear in olive oil until golden brown and the chicken reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- For the Brown Rice
- In a medium sauce pot bring salted water to a boil, and add brown rice. Turn on low flame and cover until rice is fully cooked and fluffy. Set aside.
- For the Sauce
- In a medium saucepan add the olive oil and onion, and saute until it is golden brown and caramelized. Next, add garlic and fresh ginger to the pan, and lightly saute for two minutes. Finally add lime juice, turmeric, curry powder, honey, and coconut milk and reduce by half. (Until sauce coats the back of a spoon) Seat aside and reserve.
- For the Salad
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl place all of the sliced vegetables, squeeze lime, and add minced fresh cilantro and mint. Finally, add oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Gently toss to coat the salad evenly.
- To assemble the dish
- On a medium plate, place steamed brown rice, next to it add a nice amount of the coated salad. Place an almond-crusted piece of chicken next to the rice, and top with a generous amount of the curry sauce.
