Kevin Costner's Wild West

The new eight-episode documentary series, “Kevin Costner's The West,” takes viewers on an epic journey through the birth of the American West, examining the relentless competition for land, power, and identity that forged our nation’s history. With legends born from figures such as Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea, to the clashes between lawmen and outlaws, the rise of cowboys and ranchers, the resilience of trailblazing women, and the fervor of fortune seekers and abolitionists, this series spans a century of pivotal events. By presenting these stories from diverse perspectives, the series illuminates both the indelible contributions of the pioneers who shaped the dream of the American West and the courageous resistance of Native American tribes who valiantly defended their ancestral land.

The series highlights pivotal battles and iconic figures, from Chief Little Turtle’s decisive victory over the U.S. Army, sparking General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s counteroffensive and the inexorable push westward, to the tenacious stands of the Blackfeet, Comanche, and Lakota Sioux tribes and by warriors like Red Cloud and Crazy Horse, as well as the storied vigilante Joaquin Murrieta. Blending powerful historical archive, striking visuals and insightful expert interviews with globally recognized historians, each episode highlights a crucial and often tragic chapter in the rich tapestry of the West.