Kelley Blue Book Senior Editor Reveals the Latest in All Things Automotive

The 2023 Los Angeles International Auto Show is highlighting all the latest advancements in the world of automotive.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Nov 17, 2023
The 2023 Los Angeles International Auto Show will highlight all the latest advancements in the world of automotive. From what’s new in electrification, new models and special edition vehicles, to advancements in safety and technology, the LA Auto Show is the place for all things automotive. With more than 1,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs on display, there’s sure to be something for everyone!

And, this year’s auto show is more than simply cars on display. You can ride in them, experience them in ways they were meant to be experienced, check out the hottest customized vehicles, and learn about the latest trends beyond cars, like mobility solutions, emerging technology, and more.

Kelley Blue Book’s Senior Editor Mike Danger is giving us a sneak peek at this year's show!

