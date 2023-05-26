Watch Now
Keepin’ It Local: Wine on Wheels Is a Dry Bar for Hire Operating Out of a Vintage Airstream Trailer

Wine On Wheels Mobile Bar is housed in a vintage silver 1962 Airstream trailer serving curated cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and Bubbly for any event or occasion.
Posted at 9:28 AM, May 26, 2023
We're Keepin' It Local with a unique way to celebrate your next milestone. How about craft cocktails from a vintage Airstream mobile bar? That's exactly what Wine on Wheels offers!

Wine on Wheels is a dry bar for hire, operating out of a vintage silver 1962 Airstream trailer that's been transformed into a rentable beverage service. They travel to you, making your shindigs special and memorable. You provide the alcohol, they provide the rest!

They serve cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine, and Bubbly for any event or occasion.

For more information, visit Wine-OnWheels.com.

