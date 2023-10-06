Keepin’ It Local: Social Revelry Has Your Favorite Party Essentials

We're Keepin' It Local with Social Revelry! This shop has all your favorite party essentials, plus they offer full-service event planning!
For more information, visit SocialRevelry.com.
We're Keepin' It Local with Social Revelry! This shop has all your favorite party essentials, plus they offer full-service event planning!
For more information, visit SocialRevelry.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com