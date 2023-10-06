Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Keepin’ It Local: Social Revelry Has Your Favorite Party Essentials

We're Keepin' It Local with Social Revelry! This shop has all your favorite party essentials, plus they offer full-service event planning!
Posted at 8:12 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 08:12:16-04

We're Keepin' It Local with Social Revelry! This shop has all your favorite party essentials, plus they offer full-service event planning!

For more information, visit SocialRevelry.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com