Keepin' It Local: Shop Kirsten Spreading Kindness & Positivity Through Apparel

We're Keepin' It Local with Shop Kirsten, spreading positivity and kindness through apparel!

Owner Kirsten Russel says she's always been passionate about spreading positivity and mental health awareness. She was working full-time in the social work field after graduating from college. She says when she wasn't in business casual, she was in a cozy sweatshirt - even in the Florida heat!

One day, she decided to merge her two passions, and Shop Kirsten was born! She launched her "You Are Capable" sweatshirts in February of 2021 and it went viral on Tiktok. Since then, since shipped thousands of sweatshirts all over the world, and now she's full-time with her business.

Russel says she made a pact with her younger self that she was going to make a difference in the world, and she hopes to do that one sweatshirt at a time.

