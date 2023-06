What started as a hobby turned into a business for a local mother-daughter-duo! We're Keepin' It Local with Mermaid Girls Studio.

They offer jewelry, trinket dishes, hanging artwork, and more — all made of painted oyster shells.

You can find Mermaid Girls Studio at the Maker & Merchant store in the Citrus Park Town Center and Procure in Hyde Park Village. You can also shop on their website, visit MermaidGirlsStudio.com.