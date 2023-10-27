Keepin' It Local: MooMo Studio Offers Unique & Localized Original Art on a Variety of Products

Watch Now
We're Keepin' It Local with MooMo Studio. They offer unique and localized original art on a variety of home and other gift products!
Posted at 8:30 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 08:30:33-04

This is a true family-run small business. Owners Henna and Mike Gaus run the entire studio by themselves out of their home.

Henna is originally from Finland, and her design style features Scandinavian influences combined with local inspirations.

The studio is named in honor of their daughter, whom they have lovingly called "Little Moo" since she was a baby.

Shop online and find upcoming markets at MooMoStudio.com.

