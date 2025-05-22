Keepin' It Local: Mad Mama Bakes in St. Pete Offers the 'World's Best Brownies'

Watch Now
Mad Mama Bakes is a St. Pete–based small business specializing in handcrafted, fudgy brownies — rich, indulgent, and made with premium ingredients like organic 85% cocoa chocolate and pasture-raised eggs.
Who doesn't love brownies? The warm, chocolaty treats are the ultimate comfort food, and Caroline Madley, founder of Mad Mama Bakes, has taken the traditional dessert to the next level with her decadent creations. Known for her award-winning brownies, Caroline joins us to share her passion for baking and quality ingredients.

Mad Mama Bakes offers what they proudly call the "World's Best Brownies"—huge in size, flavor, and fun! Each brownie is crafted using just seven simple ingredients, including premium organic 85% cocoa chocolate and pasture-raised eggs, ensuring that there are no additives in their rich base.

Sustainability is at the heart of Mad Mama Bakes. Caroline emphasizes that their brownies are wrapped in recyclable packaging, and the company works diligently to minimize plastic use throughout their processes.

For more information, visit MadMamaBakes.com. Get 10% off your first order using code THEBLEND10!

With free local delivery in St. Pete, sweet-toothed fans can indulge in rich, chocolatey goodness without delay.

