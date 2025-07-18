Keepin' It Local: Lanky Lassie's Shortbread Offers Handmade, All Natural Delicacies

After transforming a beloved hobby into a full-time business during the pandemic, Lanky Lassie's Shortbread is proud to announce its availability at DI Sidegoods on Davis Islands.

Founder Mary Katherine Mason-Alston shared her journey from career loss during COVID-19 to entrepreneurship, highlighting the excitement of bringing her unique Scottish shortbread to the local community.

Lanky Lassie's Shortbread continues to celebrate its Scottish heritage by participating in Highland Games across the Southeast. Recently, they returned from the 69th Annual Scottish Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain, where they sold over 1,000 pounds of their signature product, despite rainy weather.

For those looking to try Lanky Lassie's tasty offerings, you can visit their shop at 37845 Meridian Avenue in Dade City or order online at LLShortbread.com. Enjoy free shipping on purchases over $65 with the code FREESHIP.