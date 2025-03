We love featuring hidden gems in the Bay Area. If you live in Brandon, you may have visited Josephine's, an authentic Italian Market.

You can enjoy fresh produce, imported cheeses, handmade pasta, and more! If you want to explore new tastes or cook some traditional Italian dishes, Josephine’s Italian Market is the place to be.

They're located at 730 W Brandon Blvd in Brandon. For more information, visit JosephinesItalianMarket.com or call (813) 683-0209.