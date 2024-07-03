Keepin' It Local: Everyday Men's Clothing Brand Bearbottom Donates a Meal for Every Purchase

We're Keepin' It Local with Bearbottom. They offer comfortable and versatile menswear, and the best part — they donate one meal for every purchase!

The inspiration for Bearbottom came in 2012 when Robert Felder visited Bangladesh for the first time as a high school student. He saw first-hand the need for quality jobs and basic necessities like clothing and returned home with a desire to make an impact.

Growing up on the West Coast of Florida, adventure-ready clothing was essential to his everyday, but he wasn't able to find clothes with the features and comfort he needed year-round. So, he decided to create them.

Robert realized this was his chance to help the people of Bangladesh, one of the largest apparel-manufacturing countries in the world. He had the opportunity to provide jobs and donate clothing through a buy-one-give-one model.

After more than a year of development, Bearbottom launched in January 2014. Since then, they've expanded their team and mission to make the most comfortable and versatile menswear around. As part of their growing mission, they proudly donate a school meal to a child for every item sold.

So far, they've donated one million meals and counting.

For more information, visit BearbottomClothing.com.