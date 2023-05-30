Keepin' It Local: Enjoy a Glass of Wine & A Good Book at Book + Bottle in St. Pete

Book + Bottle is a bottle shop, an independent bookstore, a coffee café, and a wine bar all rolled into one exquisite little package.

They have the most passionate, friendly, and helpful team in town to help you choose a book or a bottle or to take care of you and your friends on your night off.

Book + Bottle is an independent, woman-owned, values-driven, sustainably run, local-first business that believes that little kindnesses can make our community and world a better place.

One of the best parts of Book + Bottle is how it brings people together - whether that's through events, book clubs, happy hours, and more!

Book + Bottle is located at 17 6th Street North in St. Pete, or you can visit BookAndBottleStPete.com.