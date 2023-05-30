Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Keepin' It Local: Enjoy a Glass of Wine & A Good Book at Book + Bottle in St. Pete

Book + Bottle is a bottle shop, an independent bookstore, a coffee café, and a wine bar all rolled into one exquisite little package.
Posted at 8:18 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 08:18:32-04

Book + Bottle is a bottle shop, an independent bookstore, a coffee café, and a wine bar all rolled into one exquisite little package.

They have the most passionate, friendly, and helpful team in town to help you choose a book or a bottle or to take care of you and your friends on your night off.

Book + Bottle is an independent, woman-owned, values-driven, sustainably run, local-first business that believes that little kindnesses can make our community and world a better place.

One of the best parts of Book + Bottle is how it brings people together - whether that's through events, book clubs, happy hours, and more!

Book + Bottle is located at 17 6th Street North in St. Pete, or you can visit BookAndBottleStPete.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com