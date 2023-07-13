Watch Now
Keepin' It Local: Debbie's Artistry Offers Beautiful Handmade Art & Home Decor

We're Keepin' It Local with Debbie's Artistry!
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 09:29:52-04

We're Keepin' It Local with Debbie's Artistry! She creates beautiful coasters, serving trays, keychains, and more!

It all started in 2020 when owner Debbie Williams was let go from her job in the hotel industry. During a time of uncertainty and isolation, her love for art became her outlet.

She started out creating coasters and bookmarks, and as time passed, she added more products. She now offers coasters, wine stoppers, serving trays, cutting boards, and other accessories such as keychains, magnets, and bookmarks. She also does floral preservation pieces for weddings and funerals.

For more information, visit DebbiesArtistry.com. You can also find her products at the Maker and Merchant store in Citrus Park Town Center and at Toscano Interiors in Clearwater.

