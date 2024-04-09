Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Keepin' It Local: Cop-A-Cookie Delivers Handmade Treats to Your Doorstep

In today's Keepin' It Local, Cop-A-Cookie was born during COVID and has become a very sweet success.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 08:04:06-04

In today's Keepin' It Local, Cop-A-Cookie was born during COVID and has become a very sweet success. Keith Dunigan joins us in our kitchen!

For more information, visit CopACookie.com or follow him on Instagram @Cop_A_Cookie.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com