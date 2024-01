In today's Keepin' It Local, we're featuring Barbara's Kitchen Jams and Salsas. They offer handmade jams, jellies, salsas & butters, using the freshest fruits and vegetables.

To learn more, visit BarbarasKitchenJams.com. You can also visit their store, located at 12508 Starkey Road in Largo.

If you visit the store and mention the Morning Blend, you'll get 10% off your purchase.