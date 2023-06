We're Keepin' It Local with the Lakeland-based small business After Wine Design! They upcycle wine corks to make trivets, coasters, ornaments, key chains, wall art, and other one-of-a-kind items.

This small business also gives back to our community! They donate a portion of sales to local animal rescues.

You can find After Wine Design products at Scout and Tag in downtown Lakeland and Maker and Merchant in Citrus Park Town Center. You can also check out their website, AfterWineDesign.com.