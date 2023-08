We're Keepin' It Local with 1828 Goods, offering unique small-batch items - like hats, shirts, and more!

Owner Amanda Laffin says she started her business by making mask chains during the pandemic. It turned into her making Tampa-themed bracelets and then, she dove into tie-dying, which is now her main focus.

All of 1828 Goods are handmade in small batches, which makes them unique from each other.

For more information or to see all of the products 1828 Goods offers, visit 1828Goods.com.