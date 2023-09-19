Keep Your Sleeping Infant Safe: Tips Parents Need to Know

In 2022, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, there were nine child deaths due to infant unsafe sleep. In the last nine years, 198 infants have died from unsafe sleep in Tampa Bay.

These deaths affect all families, from all backgrounds and socioeconomic situations. Parents and caregivers have to be vigilant and remember to practice safe sleep for at least the first year of an infant's life.

Lisa Colen, director of community outreach & education with the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County, joins us to give tips on safe sleeping.

For more information, visit PreventNeedlessDeaths.com.