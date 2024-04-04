Just in Time for the Eclipse: Jeni’s Drops New Cosmic Ice Creams

Jeni's Ice Cream is getting in on the eclipse fun! They released four new flavors, taking customers on a fictional flight through a distant galaxy.

The Punk Stargonaut collection includes:



Nebula Berry — Brand new! A bright and bouncy ice cream that tastes tart like a blueberry and vibrant like a raspberry with a beautiful elderflower finish.

Cosmic Bloom — Brand new! The flavor is a tropical delicacy — citrusy like a mandarin, refreshing like a kiwi, and punchy like passion fruit.

Purple Star Born — Brand new! Jeni's first-ever grape ice cream! Intensely juicy with Concord grape and puckery blackcurrants.

Supermoon — The revival of a customer favorite! It tastes like candied violet and marshmallows — a combination reminiscent of marshmallow cereal milk.

In addition, Jeni's has also released a special topping, Space Dust—a fizzy popping candy that adds another dimension to all of its flavors. Space Dust is available as a topping in shops and also in take-home bags in scoop shops and online with the collection.

In scoop shops starting Friday, April 5, customers can receive a pair of Jeni's brand eclipse glasses free with purchase, while supplies last.

After the eclipse, Jeni's is celebrating the celestial event with free Space Dust all day long on Monday, April 8.

For more information, visit Jenis.com.